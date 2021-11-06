Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,935 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $33,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $19,012,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $12,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $11,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

