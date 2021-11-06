Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

