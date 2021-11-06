Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $195.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

GPN opened at $136.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

