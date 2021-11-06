Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 986,211 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,414,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $555,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

