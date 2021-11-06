Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.15 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 94,920.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

