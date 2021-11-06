Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 117,108.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

