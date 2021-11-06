Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.50 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 117,577.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,534 shares of company stock worth $7,690,707 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Nucor stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

