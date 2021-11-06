Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 92,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $337.08 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.87 and a 1-year high of $347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

