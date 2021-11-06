Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,152 ($41.18). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,148 ($41.13), with a volume of 94,747 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,008.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,948.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

