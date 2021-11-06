Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,152 ($41.18). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,148 ($41.13), with a volume of 94,747 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,008.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,948.87. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

