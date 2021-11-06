Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Enel stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 271,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,077. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

