Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.57.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $134.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

