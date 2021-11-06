Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

WAL traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. 941,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,536. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,353. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $23,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

