Rivetz (RVT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $315,645.77 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars.

