Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.