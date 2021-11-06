Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

