HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.