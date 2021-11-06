Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

