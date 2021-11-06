NICE (NICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.52. 164,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.98 and a 200-day moving average of $259.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.14.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

