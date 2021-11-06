HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 554,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,975. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $153.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 137,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

