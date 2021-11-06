Brooks Automation (BRKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.90. 486,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,332. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

