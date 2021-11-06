Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $495.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $517.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

