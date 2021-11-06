Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 117,987.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

