Millennium Management LLC Sells 194,341 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,341 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Camden Property Trust worth $48,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $164.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

