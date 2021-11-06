Millennium Management LLC Has $52.70 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.59% of CyrusOne worth $52,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CyrusOne by 85.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after buying an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 998.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 248,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,452 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 38.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,312,000 after purchasing an additional 124,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CyrusOne by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

CONE stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

