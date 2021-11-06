International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

IAG opened at GBX 180.16 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.27. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

