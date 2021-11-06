Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE stock opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.86. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.