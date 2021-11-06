Barclays Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $108.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

