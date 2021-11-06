BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

