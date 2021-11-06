Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €133.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €172.03 ($202.38).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €163.90 ($192.82) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of €155.84 and a 200-day moving average of €150.03.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

