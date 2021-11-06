CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $57,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $141.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -109.52%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.