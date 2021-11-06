Man Group plc Purchases 299,218 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,218 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.60% of Cannae worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

