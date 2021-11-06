Man Group plc Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Man Group plc grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $110,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

