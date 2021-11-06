Man Group plc Acquires 261,715 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 401.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

