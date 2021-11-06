Man Group plc Acquires 75,142 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 398,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

