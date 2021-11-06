CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.14

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from CSR’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

