Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. Magna International has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Magna International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.