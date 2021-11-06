Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MGA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. Magna International has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
About Magna International
Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.
