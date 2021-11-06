Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

