$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post sales of $3.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. DermTech has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DermTech by 59.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 33.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.