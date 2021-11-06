Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.