Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.
TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
