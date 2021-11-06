AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year. Strong performances of Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group drove the results. Benefits from the acquisitions of Magnetrol International, and Crank Software are aiding the Electronic Instruments segment. Further, rising demand for precision motion control solutions was a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.43.

AMETEK stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

