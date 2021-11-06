Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Posts Earnings Results

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Vapotherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VAPO stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,996 shares of company stock worth $737,599 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vapotherm stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

