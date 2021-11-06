Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $128.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QLYS. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. Qualys has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qualys by 166.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Qualys by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

