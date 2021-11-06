QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.54. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

