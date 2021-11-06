Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $52.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
SHOO opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
