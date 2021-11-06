Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $52.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

SHOO opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

