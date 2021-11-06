Royal Bank of Canada Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $33.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Merus has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.