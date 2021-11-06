Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.07

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.07 and last traded at $296.07, with a volume of 8120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

