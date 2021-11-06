Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.07

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.07 and last traded at $296.07, with a volume of 8120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.40.
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
