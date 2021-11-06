$48.60 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $48.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.24 million to $192.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $202.33 million, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

