RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €57.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTL Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.73 ($64.38).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

