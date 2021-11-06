Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.78 ($39.75).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €38.61 ($45.42) on Friday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a twelve month high of €39.25 ($46.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.11.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

