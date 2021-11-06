LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.79 ($84.45).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

